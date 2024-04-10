Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 1460973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of £4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

