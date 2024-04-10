Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 5,785.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance
CIBEY stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Commercial International Bank has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
