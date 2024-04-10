Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 4,205.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Addentax Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.
Addentax Group Stock Performance
ATXG stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $16.30.
Addentax Group Company Profile
Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.
