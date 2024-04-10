Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Ensurge Micropower ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ensurge Micropower ASA
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.