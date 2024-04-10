Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Ensurge Micropower ASA alerts:

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.