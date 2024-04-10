Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Grows By 3,200.0%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

