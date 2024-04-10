BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 1,939.5% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,939.5% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.2 %
BHKLY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 10,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.
About BOC Hong Kong
