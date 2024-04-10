BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 1,939.5% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,939.5% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.2 %

BHKLY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 10,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472. BOC Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

