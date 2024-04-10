Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Position Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.