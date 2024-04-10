Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

