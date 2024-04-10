Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQG stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

