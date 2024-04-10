Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iRhythm Technologies worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after acquiring an additional 395,570 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after acquiring an additional 359,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after acquiring an additional 231,077 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

