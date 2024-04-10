FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FSCO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.