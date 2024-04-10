FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,817,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 718,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 302,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 557,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $4,552,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.