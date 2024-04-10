New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) to Issue $0.17 Interim Dividend

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 14th.

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Hope

In other news, insider Thomas Millner bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.69 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$469,200.00 ($310,728.48). In related news, insider Thomas Millner acquired 100,000 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.69 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$469,200.00 ($310,728.48). Also, insider Lucia Stocker acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$48,289.50 ($31,979.80). Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Featured Stories

