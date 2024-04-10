Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SPE opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Special Opportunities Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.