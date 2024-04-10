Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

