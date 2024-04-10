Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.02.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
