Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.67 Per Share

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JTC Trading Up 1.2 %

LON JTC opened at GBX 849 ($10.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5,047.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 793.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 762.23. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 875 ($11.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get JTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.