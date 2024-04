Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FBIOP opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

