Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FBIOP opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.91.
About Fortress Biotech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.