Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday. 362,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session's volume of 363,865 shares.The stock last traded at $29.98 and had previously closed at $30.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

