Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 63,106 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,106 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FB Financial worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Stephens cut their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

