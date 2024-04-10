Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,113,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,588,000 after buying an additional 46,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

