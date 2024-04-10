Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

