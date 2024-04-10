JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 525

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Phoenix Group Stock Down 1.6 %

LON PHNX opened at GBX 543.87 ($6.88) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.77). The stock has a market cap of £5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.66), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($266,555.04). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.00), for a total transaction of £90,116.88 ($114,057.56). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.66), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($266,555.04). 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

