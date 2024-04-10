ICON Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $303.92 million and $8.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 988,855,660 coins and its circulating supply is 988,855,654 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 988,828,945.7847352 with 988,843,735.660896 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.32099027 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $9,044,513.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.