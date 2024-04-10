Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.81

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $257.26 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001801 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001229 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001348 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

