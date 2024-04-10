Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Glaukos worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

NYSE GKOS opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $436,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $436,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,663 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

