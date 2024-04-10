Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 111,967 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,967 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 746.8% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 128.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 36.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 130.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 87,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

