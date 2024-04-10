Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 7,437 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile



HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

