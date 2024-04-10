Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,173 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $16.08.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

