Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,163 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $18,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,634,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.