Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 36,536 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,536 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

