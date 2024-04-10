Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 143,845 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,845 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orion by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 234,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEC opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

