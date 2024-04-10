Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

