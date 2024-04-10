WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $332,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $239.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

