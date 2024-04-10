Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 44.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

