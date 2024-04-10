Richelieu Hardware (RCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$443.00 million.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$41.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$36.56 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In related news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile



Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

