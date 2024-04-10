Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TEF opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

