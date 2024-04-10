Optas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nomura by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nomura by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nomura by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Down 0.5 %

Nomura stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

