1,558 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.