1,558 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.