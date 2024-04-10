Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 12,542 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after buying an additional 6,823,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after buying an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

