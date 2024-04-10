WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 39,687 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

