WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,836.36%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

