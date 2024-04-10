Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

