Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 52,326 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,326 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

