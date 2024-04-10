Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.AGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$49.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.14. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$39.15 and a one year high of C$52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC downgraded Guardian Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guardian Capital Group

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.