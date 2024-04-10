Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.