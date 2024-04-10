Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 673,114 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 673,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Permian Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 over the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

