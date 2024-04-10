General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.
General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
General Dynamics Price Performance
GD stock opened at $288.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.32. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $296.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.