General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $288.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.32. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $296.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

