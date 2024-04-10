Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

