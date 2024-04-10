Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $477.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

