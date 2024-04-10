Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 676.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.