Tobam Invests $374,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

